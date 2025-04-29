Woodland man suspected in string of downtown business burglaries arrested

WOODLAND – An arrest has been made after a recent string of Woodland business burglaries, police say.

Over the past two weeks, Woodland police say a number of businesses – mostly in the city's downtown area – have been dealing with a rash of burglaries.

Thanks to surveillance footage and community social media posts, police say investigators were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Woodland resident Ramon David Cuellar.

Police secured a $150,000 arrest warrant against Cuellar on Monday and, later that night, officers spotted him riding as a passenger in a vehicle in town. The vehicle was pulled over, but police say Cuellar got out and ran into a nearby backyard.

Cuellar was eventually arrested and is now facing charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of a peace officer along with the original warrant.

It's unclear if any particular kind of business or merchandise was targeted during the burglary spree.