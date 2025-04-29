Watch CBS News
Local News

Woodland man suspected in string of downtown business burglaries arrested

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WOODLAND – An arrest has been made after a recent string of Woodland business burglaries, police say.

Over the past two weeks, Woodland police say a number of businesses – mostly in the city's downtown area – have been dealing with a rash of burglaries.

Thanks to surveillance footage and community social media posts, police say investigators were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Woodland resident Ramon David Cuellar.

Police secured a $150,000 arrest warrant against Cuellar on Monday and, later that night, officers spotted him riding as a passenger in a vehicle in town. The vehicle was pulled over, but police say Cuellar got out and ran into a nearby backyard.

Cuellar was eventually arrested and is now facing charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of a peace officer along with the original warrant.

It's unclear if any particular kind of business or merchandise was targeted during the burglary spree. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.