Witness recounts high-speed crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A multi-car crash that happened Thursday on Highway 50 left four people injured. One person needed to be extricated from their vehicle, according to Sac Fire.

"I saw what happened. I have the dash cam footage," said witness Crystal. She prefers to not use her last name.

Exclusive video shows the moment a car comes speeding into frame slamming into the back of a silver Jeep.

"I was kind of processing it, like literally when it happened, my hand went up to my face like this and I just sat there frozen for a good three to five minutes slowly rolling down," she said.

CHP says one man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, it's unclear who. The other three people had minor injuries.

"My head just couldn't stop thinking about what was going on, how the family was doing," said Crystal.

Crystal was so shaken up from what she saw, she took a day off of work.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh that could've been me.' You're not safe even though you're driving in the slow lane. Just because you're in the slow lane, that doesn't mean oh I'm safe from all the fast drivers," said Crystal.

According to statistics from the Transportation Injury Mapping System, there have been roughly 900 accidents from January 2022 through June of this year on Highway 50 in Sacramento County. It's unclear what caused this crash but from the video, speed appears to be a factor. TIMS breaks down those 900 accidents by crash factor and 54% of them involve unsafe speed.

"Just do your part. Driving is like a big group project. If everyone is driving safely, that means you are going to get home safely," said Crystal.

We reached out to CHP to check on the condition of the person in the hospital but didn't hear back. It's also unclear whether the driver of the Volvo could be facing charges.