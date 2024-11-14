Dashcam footage shows driver violently crashing into vehicle on Sacramento highway

SACRAMENTO — Dashcam footage obtained by CBS Sacramento captured the moment a driver slammed into another vehicle on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway between Howe and Watt avenues, South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said.

The footage shows traffic slowing down on the highway and the initial driver failing to reduce speed. The driver nearly sideswipes a car before crashing directly into the back right side of a Jeep and then appearing to cause a chain reaction of milder collisions into two other vehicles.

Dashcam video captures the moment a speeding car slams into the back of a Jeep. This happened on WB US-50 near Howe avenue around 4pm. The driver had to be pulled out of the car and is in critical condition tonight. Three others received minor injuries. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/bN4m0TaVVa — Angel Martinez (@Amartinez1129) November 15, 2024

The vehicle that failed to stop and the jeep both sustained major damage. According to the CHP, the driver of the first vehicle — only described as an adult man — suffered critical injuries and had to be extricated from his car.

At least three other people suffered minor injuries, but it was not clear which vehicle they were in.