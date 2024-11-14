Dashcam footage shows driver violently crashing into vehicle on Sacramento highway
SACRAMENTO — Dashcam footage obtained by CBS Sacramento captured the moment a driver slammed into another vehicle on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Thursday.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway between Howe and Watt avenues, South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said.
The footage shows traffic slowing down on the highway and the initial driver failing to reduce speed. The driver nearly sideswipes a car before crashing directly into the back right side of a Jeep and then appearing to cause a chain reaction of milder collisions into two other vehicles.
The vehicle that failed to stop and the jeep both sustained major damage. According to the CHP, the driver of the first vehicle — only described as an adult man — suffered critical injuries and had to be extricated from his car.
At least three other people suffered minor injuries, but it was not clear which vehicle they were in.