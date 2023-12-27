Weather cancels Stockton Lantern Festival Wednesday

STOCKTON - Due to weather conditions, the Stockton Lantern Festival is canceled on Wednesday night, organizers said.

Guests who purchased tickets for Wednesday's show still have valid tickets. They can be used for any Monday through Thursday performance starting Thursday and ending on Jan. 11.

The Stockton Lantern Festival plans to reopen Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stockton Ballpark, where the event is held, is transformed with hand-crafted installations by lantern artisans, using thousands of LED lights, metal and fabric in vibrant colors.

The event also includes live music, dances and acrobats.

The National Weather Service said there are chances of thunderstorms across the delta, valley and foothills on Wednesday. These thunderstorms could produce lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

The event was canceled one night earlier this month due to a storm.