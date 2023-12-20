Weather closes Stockton Lantern Festival Wednesday

STOCKTON - A light event in Stockton will be closed Wednesday night due to wet weather hitting the area.

The Stockton Lantern Festival announced it will be closed Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

Guests who purchased tickets for Wednesday's shows still have valid tickets. They will be able to be used for any Monday through Thursday performance starting Thursday and ending on Jan. 11.

The Stockton Lantern Festival plans to reopen Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. if the weather allows.

Stockton Ballpark, where the event is held, is transformed with hand-crafted installations by lantern artisans, using thousands of LED lights, metal and fabric in vibrant colors.

The event also includes live music, dances and acrobats.

The Imaginarium at Cal Expo was canceled on Monday due to wet weather. On Tuesday, Sacramento experienced areas of flooding.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are possible in the Delta, southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valleys in the afternoon and early evening Wednesday.