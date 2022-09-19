Investigating wage theft solutions: When workers win judgements but bosses still don't pay

SACRAMENTO – When a business loses its food permit, you may assume it's because of a health code violation. But in a growing number of California counties, it could be in response to wage theft.

In collaboration with CalMatters, we've been investigating wage theft in California: Employers, essentially stealing money from their workers. Now we've learned, that even after workers win wage theft judgments against their boss, many still don't get paid.

Growing up in his Mexican hometown, Antonio Dominguez says there were few paved roads - let alone fancy cars.

"I feel like I fulfilled that desire to be with cars," Antonio said in Spanish.

He says washing cars for a living was sort of a dream realized when he moved to the states. That is, until the car wash he worked at changed ownership.

In 2019, the Labor Commissioner's office found the Playa Vista car wash failed to properly pay Antonio and 63 others.

The state very publicly issued its largest-ever wage theft fine against a car wash business.

But Playa Vista appealed and is now negotiating a settlement.

Three years later, the workers are still waiting for the money the state says they earned. And they're not alone.

In addition to large-scale enforcement action by the Labor Commissioner's office, Californians file tens of thousands of individual wage theft claims a year. They range from stolen tips to minimum wage and overtime violations - mostly impacting low-wage workers, women, immigrants and people of color

For people like Eloisa, a fast food worker just beginning her individual wage claim process, the average judgment of $20,000 could be life-changing.

That is if she can ever collect.

"It's frustrating," Eloisa said.

The problem? While state law requires claimants get a hearing and a decision in their case in under 135 days, a CalMatters data analysis found it actually takes closer to 500 days – meaning, the Labor Commissioner's office is violating state law.

But, maybe worse, five years after winning those judgments, CalMatters found only about 1 out of 7 workers was actually paid in full.

In contrast, a new pilot program from the Santa Clara County Office of Labor Enforcement has 100% compliance.

"So essentially, you say, pay up or lose your food permit?" we asked.

"That's eventually what happens, yes," said Jessie Yu, SCC, OLE Program Manager

Yu explains the Santa Clara County Office of Labor Enforcement began searching the state's list of unpaid wage theft judgments for businesses that sell food in their county, ranging from markets to bakeries to catering companies.

Then they threaten to shut them down by pulling their permit until employers pay their outstanding wage theft judgments or set up a payment plan.

So, what does wage theft have to do with a food permit?

"All food permit holders are required to abide by all local, state, and federal laws, and regulations," Yu said.

If they don't pay their workers or fail to pay a wage theft judgment, the businesses are violating state law, Yu explained.

This line in Santa Clara County's permit application is one of the secrets of Santa Clara county's success.

"The undersigned hereby applies for a Permit to Operate and agrees to operate in accordance with all applicable state and local regulations, laws, ordinances, and codes."

And while Santa Clara's program is limited to food permits, Yu notes it could theoretically be expanded to any business with a required license or permit.

"What might be some of the limitations for other counties to take this on?" we asked.

"I think resources and support," Yu said.

While San Francisco has a similar program, and San Diego is now considering one, not every county has an office of labor enforcement – or the money to staff this type of program.

Another limitation? By the time the state finally issues a judgment and the county reaches out, some businesses have already shut down or changed ownership.

Santa Clara is just relaunching its pilot program, which they had to pause during the pandemic shortly after a successful start. But they say eight out of the eight initial businesses they threatened they threatened with a revoked permit, either set up a payment plan or paid their workers in full within 30 days.

"So can we take what Santa Clara County is doing and broaden it statewide?" we asked Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

"Absolutely," he said.

But Kalra, whose district is in Santa Clara County, says the state can't rely on counties alone and believes statewide legislation should expand enforcement to include pulling a variety of permits and licenses until all business pay their wage theft judgments.

"We do have power over the ability of these businesses to operate in our state," Kalra

But Kalra acknowledges new laws would require more resources and money because the Labor Commissioner's office can't keep up as it is.

So for now, tens of thousands continue to wait for the state to enforce the many wage theft laws already on the books.

The labor commissioner's office has denied repeated interview requests over several months from CBS and CalMatters.

Editor's Note: Check back tomorrow night when we talk with the California Chamber of Commerce about the possible solution from the business perspective.

CalMatters' Jeanne Kuang, Alejandro Lazo, and Lil Kalish contributed reporting to this story.