National Wage Theft Investigation Reveals California Victims Wait Twice As Long For Resolution

In collaboration with CalMatters, CBS Sacramento has been investigating wage theft in California — employers failing to pay workers what they're owed. Our findings led to a national CBS News investigation. Now, that wage theft data from across the county reveals how much worse the problem is here. California victims have to wait twice as long for a decision in a wage theft case and are less likely to get paid even after they win.
