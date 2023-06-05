VIDEO: 2 teens arrested for brazen daylight robbery attempts in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a couple of brazen daylight robbery attempts in Sacramento over the weekend.

Both incidents were caught on video.

In one incident, the suspects were seen struggling with a man in a parking lot. Both incidents happened Saturday afternoon near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the suspects' vehicle was later spotted near a Walmart in the area and two teens were arrested.

It appears that several other people were involved in the attempted robberies, but it's unclear if deputies have identified those suspects.

Last month, Sacramento County detectives arrested two other teens – including a Cosumnes High School student – in connection to a strong-arm robbery in the same area as this weekend's incident.