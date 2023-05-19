2 teens arrested in south Sacramento strong-arm robbery; detectives believe there are more victims

SACRAMENTO – Two teenagers, including a Cosumnes Oaks High School student, who were recently arrested on suspicion of a strong-arm robbery at a busy south Sacramento shopping center are possibly linked to more robberies, detectives say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on May 3 in the parking lot of a specialty market near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

A woman reported that she was in the parking lot that afternoon when a suspect went up to her, ripped away her phone and wallet case, then ran to a waiting car and took off.

Deputies were able to identify one suspect, 18-year-old Dominick Smith, several days later and arrested him.

The other suspect was also quickly identified as a 17-year-old Cosumnes Oaks High School student. Detectives and the sheriff's office's school resource officers arrested the student on campus on Thursday. Deputies say the student has a Polymer 80 handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 9mm rounds in their backpack.

Detectives say Smith and a 17-year-old are suspected to be responsible for other recent robberies.

Anyone who believes they were victims of the suspects is urged to contact the sheriff's office.