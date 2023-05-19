Watch CBS News
2 teens arrested in south Sacramento strong-arm robbery; detectives believe there are more victims

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Two teenagers, including a Cosumnes Oaks High School student, who were recently arrested on suspicion of a strong-arm robbery at a busy south Sacramento shopping center are possibly linked to more robberies, detectives say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on May 3 in the parking lot of a specialty market near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

A woman reported that she was in the parking lot that afternoon when a suspect went up to her, ripped away her phone and wallet case, then ran to a waiting car and took off.

Deputies were able to identify one suspect, 18-year-old Dominick Smith, several days later and arrested him.

The other suspect was also quickly identified as a 17-year-old Cosumnes Oaks High School student. Detectives and the sheriff's office's school resource officers arrested the student on campus on Thursday. Deputies say the student has a Polymer 80 handgun with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 9mm rounds in their backpack.

Detectives say Smith and a 17-year-old are suspected to be responsible for other recent robberies.

Anyone who believes they were victims of the suspects is urged to contact the sheriff's office. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

