Granite Bay man killed in head-on crash; CHP investigating
A two-car crash in Granite Bay left one person dead on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Barton Road, at Farschon Place.
According to the CHP, it was a head-on crash between a white Ford Mustang and a Black Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Mustang died in the crash and has only been identified as a Granite Bay man.
The driver of the Chevrolet had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was identified as a woman from Roseville.
A road closure was in place on Barton Road as officers investigate and clear the scene.