Granite Bay man killed in head-on crash; CHP investigating

A two-car crash in Granite Bay left one person dead on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Barton Road, at Farschon Place.

According to the CHP, it was a head-on crash between a white Ford Mustang and a Black Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Mustang died in the crash and has only been identified as a Granite Bay man.

The driver of the Chevrolet had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was identified as a woman from Roseville.

A road closure was in place on Barton Road as officers investigate and clear the scene.