Truckee Meadows fire chief back on job after being hit by vehicle on freeway

TRUCKEE — Charles Moore, the Truckee Meadows fire chief, was back on the job after being hit by a vehicle while assisting a motorist along Interstate 580.

According to the Truckee Meadows Fure Protection District, the collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on the northbound side of the freeway near the Mt. Rose exit.

Moore was outside of his vehicle at the time he was hit and suffered chest injuries and scrapes.

The fire district said Moore was back at work a day later.