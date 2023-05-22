Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Tom Brady takes another step toward minority ownership stake in Las Vegas Raiders

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is now one step closer to becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

A minority share of the franchise has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

News of Brady's involvement with the Raiders was first reported earlier this month, when ESPN reported that Brady was in "deep discussions" to obtain an ownership stake in the team.

Brady's move into ownership will certainly squash any belief or speculation that he may unretire for a second time, as he would need approval from 75 percent of league owners if he wanted to play for the Raiders as well. That's a scenario that seems extremely unlikely on multiple levels.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.