Tom Brady reportedly in 'deep discussions' to become limited partner of Las Vegas Raiders
BOSTON – Tom Brady is reportedly looking to expand his portfolio in retirement.
According to ESPN, Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The report indicates that Brady's investment would be "passive," and he would not be involved in operational control.
If the sides agree to a deal, at least 24 team owners would be required to approve the partnership.
Brady is slated to begin calling games for Fox in 2024 as part of a massive 10-year deal worth $375 million. ESPN reported that Brady's broadcasting contract would not be impacted by a potential Raiders partnership.
On Thursday, the Patriots announced that Brady will return to Foxboro and be honored before the team's home opener on September 10.
