Thousands celebrate Independence Day in Roseville with comfortable temperatures

Nice weather brings thousands out to Roseville for Fourth of July celebrations

Nice weather brings thousands out to Roseville for Fourth of July celebrations

Nice weather brings thousands out to Roseville for Fourth of July celebrations

Thousands were expected to pack into the Grounds Friday night for the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration and the festive spirit has been building all day.

Throughout Friday, families and friends gathered under sunny skies and comfortable temperatures to enjoy the holiday together.

This year's Independence Day festivities kicked off in downtown Roseville, where crowds lined the streets for the city's beloved parade. Over in Royer Park, live bands kept the energy high, with many decked out in red, white, and blue.

"A lot of people out today, but everyone's being really friendly," said Kelley Frakes, who brought family to watch the parade. "The parade was nice. It's always nice going over the bridge and seeing the turtles. This is probably the first one she might maybe remember."

Unlike last year's triple-digit heat, Friday's weather hovered comfortably in the 80s, making it an ideal day for outdoor fun.

"Great weather today," said Michael Stewart, whose children took part in activities organized around Roseville. "Kids are having fun. Got to make some cool things, got some tattoos and stickers."

The celebration will continue into the evening, culminating with the highly anticipated fireworks show at the Grounds.

"We do go big every year," said Dave Karnes, marketing manager at the Grounds. "We are one of the bigger shows in the area, so a lot of people come out. It's pretty impressive. It always tends to draw a big crowd. We never fail to impress."

For many, the fireworks are the highlight of the day.

"The fireworks," one young attendee said simply. Another added, "The fireworks are really cool."

As night falls, thousands are expected to gather for what has become a Roseville tradition an Independence Day celebration filled with music, laughter, and a sky lit up in red, white, and blue.