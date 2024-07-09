How Target worked with Sacramento law enforcement to address crime-ridden store

SACRAMENTO — Neighbors in Sacramento's Land Park say that in the battle over retail theft statewide, law enforcement officials and retail giant Target have worked to clean up a store location on Riverside Boulevard that had become overwhelmed by crime.

It was so bad that CBS13 has learned Sacramento's city attorney's office even drafted a letter warning about a charge of a nuisance violation against Target. The letter was never sent.

Since then, there's been a change.

Cell phone video from 2023 shows thieves at the Target store loading up shopping carts of merchandise and taking off through a side door.

Land park activist Stephanie Duncan even sent police a message about the crime only to get this response from a lieutenant:

"Thanks, Stephanie. Unfortunately, without Target participating SPD couldn't take enforcement action. "

"It told me that a year ago, Target was really not doing their due diligence to crack down on crime," Duncan said. "I mean, literally, people were pushing carts full of items out the emergency exit door, and the security guards were just closing the door and walking away."

Now, Duncan said Target has taken a new approach.

As first reported by the Sacramento Bee and confirmed by city hall sources, the city attorney's office crafted a draft letter that was not sent, warning about nuisance action against Target.

Corporate management then worked with Sacramento city leaders and police on theft mitigation by adding security, lighting, and locking down merchandise.

"I hope they continue on that trajectory because I've seen what happens when they don't," Duncan said.

Sacramento Councilmember Rick Jennings issued a statement that said, in part:

"Target's acknowledgment of the problems and ongoing efforts to enhance both the customer and neighboring community experience are greatly appreciated."

As state lawmakers haggle over crime laws and Prop 47 reforms, threats of nuisance letters from cities and police jurisdictions have also become part of the public debate. The issue came up in a Retail Theft Committee Hearing in December.

"I was shocked to hear people now being threatened with being declared a nuisance for calling the police for help," said Cristine Soto DeBerry, the president of the Prosecutors Alliance of California.

"Also surprised to hear that anyone would ever attempt to make a nuisance case out of somebody calling to report legitimate crime," California Police Chiefs Association President Alexander Gammelgard said.

In California's battle over retail theft, this one-time target for criminals has turned into a retail crime-fighting success story.

"I think it's just a matter of Target taking proactive steps to stop theft," Duncan said.

An assembly retail theft bill would ban cities from threatening nuisance action against businesses solely for reporting crimes. That bill is waiting for a vote by the full legislature.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Jenning's office said he thinks what Target has done here could be a model for retailers everywhere.