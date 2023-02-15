Students and staff in Dixon school protest racist social media post

DIXON - Students and staff at John Knight Middle School in Dixon held a peaceful protest on Tuesday morning.

This comes after a racist social media post made by a seventh grader earlier this month that allegedly targeted dozens of Black and biracial students. The post also included a picture of the school's principal, who is also Black.

Organizers of the protest say they were protesting racism, discrimination, and hate speech.

"After what happened on Instagram a few weeks ago...we wanted our community to know that we're better than that and we wanted to stand up for all the students that felt like they haven't had a voice in the past," said Sheila Herd, a teacher at John Knight Middle School.

The superintendent says the district is now looking into equity training and education, as well as representation for staff and educators.