"We have to do something": Racist Instagram post at Dixon middle school under investigation

DIXON -- A "hateful, vile and abhorrent" social media post made by a John Knight Middle School student has been condemned by the Dixon Unified School District superintendent and Sacramento-area activists.

The post was a photo of twenty students and at least one staff member that are African American or biracial, with a racist caption. The Greater Sacramento NAACP Education Committee chair told CBS13 incidents like this are "out of hand."

"It's not just happening to black students, but other communities," said Salena Pryor of the Sacramento NAACP.

She told CBS13 "all educational options" are on the table for local educators who find themselves in the same situation as that of John Knight Middle School in Dixon.

The NAACP has restorative justice programs where students who exhibit racist behavior, like the post made by the Dixon seventh grader, volunteer with the NAACP to learn about the struggles of African-Americans past and present, Pryor said.

These programs, Pryor said, must be a partnership with leadership within school campuses and districts. Education leadership, Pryor said, must take the steps to work with community organizations.