Strange lights spotted over the Sacramento region

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Residents across Sacramento, Lincoln, Patterson, and West Sacramento have reported seeing lights in the sky on Sunday night. 

The reports started coming in just before 11 p.m. and many were fascinated by the lights in the sky. These lights could be due to the Starlink satellites that were launched on Sunday night. 

According to Starwalk.space, SpaceX launched the 83rd batch of 56 Starlink internet satellites on Sunday night at 10:03 p.m. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. 

Starlink satellites travel across the sky and they resemble a "train of lights". 

Starlink is a huge satellite system and it aims to provide everywhere on Earth with high-speed Internet service. 

As of today, 13 batches have been sent into space, and now 775 solar-powered satellites are orbiting the Earth. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:41 AM

