Stockton Unified launches new dashboard to address dysfunction within the district

STOCKTON - Stockton Unified School District is taking steps to regain public trust. A new dashboard released Thursday highlights what areas the district says need to be addressed after months of talking to the community about their concerns.

This new website is a step by the new superintendent to address major dysfunction within the district head-on and something she promised to do when taking over in October.

Stockton Unified is facing an investigation by both local and federal authorities.

This is after an audit uncovered massive fraud, misuse of district funds and illegal practices by former school leaders.

While that legal battle plays out, the district is trying to move forward.

A new Public Accountability Dashboard launched Thursday and shows 44 priorities that need to be addressed.

Those points of focus were selected after nearly two dozen sessions between the public and school leaders.

Some of the goals include reducing the number of high-cost consultants, giving radios to special education teachers for safety reasons, and trying to solve chronic absenteeism.

The public can actually click each of the 44 priorities and read how Stockton Unified plans to meet that goal.

Of the 44 points of focus, the district said they have completed eight so far, including things like hosting virtual town halls and addressing budget problems from declining enrollment.