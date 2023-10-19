Stockton Unified reveals new plans to improve student performance, budget

STOCKTON – Plagued by inconsistent leadership and spending questions, San Joaquin County's largest school district is revealing how it is trying to move in the right direction.

On Wednesday, students, parents, community members and staff received a glimpse into a new era at the Stockton Unified School District during its State of the District address.

"I feel like we can't dwell on the past," said Monique Guerrero, a parent. "No matter what, life keeps moving on."

Since stepping into the role, Dr. Michelle Rodriguez spent her first 100 days meeting with families and staff while visiting schools.

"We want to make sure that children are at the center of what we're doing and what we're thinking," Dr. Rodriguez said.

Yet, she faces an uphill battle. This month, the district received a high-risk assessment by the state due to recent audit results.

Scrutiny mounts over district funds and spending. Many students are below grade-level proficiency in English and math. The district also reports that about a third of students skip school every day.

"They're young and they're growing and they need to be learning," said Diane Stauffer, a former teacher for the district.

Dr. Rodriguez is up for the challenge. To offer competitive salaries and benefits, she shared how she reduced the number of hired consultants and outside services.

As for boosting student performance, the district will expand resources and reassess academic barriers while providing what it refers to as "equitable and healthy learning environments."

The address also featured some star-studded power from actor and activist Edward James Olmos, who was the keynote speaker. He is perhaps best known for his roles in "Miami Vice," "Stand and Deliver" and "Battlestar Galactica."

Olmos shared with the crowd how he uses cinema to encourage students to write and tell their own stories. The district is in discussion about offering a similar program for its students.

With 100 days under her belt, the new superintendent knows more long nights are ahead.

"Always long nights," she said. "It's because we care what we do, and so we are going to keep moving forward with children."