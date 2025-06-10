Stockton Cruise Night canceled for June over budget and public safety issues

STOCKTON -- Cruise night in Stockton has been canceled, at least for this month.

Stockton's Miracle Mile Improvement District announced that, as of now, the June event is scratched. They claim it's over unruly behavior, fights, and a new permit threshold. More security was also requested, pushing the event out of their budget.

Robert Blasengym fixes, collects, and drives classic cars and trucks, like his Chevy truck. He is one of many car enthusiasts in Stockton who have taken part in the cruise night.

"I bring my family out, my kids come out. They bring their cars out here with us, it's a fun event," he said. "It's awesome, brings a lot of people down to a historic part of town. Come out here, enjoy the cars, participate in local businesses out here."

"Of course it's a bummer!" said Michelle Pak, co-owner of Seuol Soon Dubu.

Pak and her family run Seoul Soon Dubu, a Korean BBQ restaurant on the Miracle Mile. While she says the event doesn't substantially help her business, she welcomed the sense of community.

"The Stockton community, even the Modesto community, because there are car enthusiasts out there as well," said Pak.

The MMID says they effectively canceled the upcoming June 19 cruise night, as it stands now, because of fights and violence that erupted during last month's event.

"There was an incident involving a car. Somebody was pulled out of a car, there was a scuffle, the car ran over somebody's leg," said Clemm Lee, a member of the Board of Directors for the Miracle Mile Improvement District.

Lee says it's these incidents that are also impacting the event's budget.

"[Stockton] PD has been very clear with us that it wasn't one incident, it was multiple incidents and thus the increase in the budget for security," he said.

Lee says the district has to consider the additional costs and see if the event, or future events, can move forward.

"There's a subcommittee dedicated to cruise night. [We] Met at last month's cruise night, and we felt we should halt the mile's participation in cruise night until certain things come forward," said Lee.

"It really sucks to have this get cancelled," said Blasengym. "It's one of the main reasons why we come down to Miracle Mile. I just wish everybody would leave that negativity at home."

The subcommittee will meet on June 11 to talk about what needs to happen so the cruise night can move on.