Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to reissue pre-Fleetwood Mac album, "Buckingham Nicks"

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are back together — sort of. A week after setting off a firestorm of speculation, Nicks and Buckingham announced that their first studio album, "Buckingham Nicks," will be officially reissued in all formats, including digital, for the first time in the U.S. since the early 1980s.

The former Fleetwood Mac bandmates shared a pair of cryptic messages across their Instagram accounts last week which combined to read, "And if you go forward… I'll meet you there" — lyrics from "Frozen Love," a song off the duo's fabled 1973 album. Social media lit up with discussion of a possible reunion, seven years after Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac.

On Wednesday, Nicks and Buckingham jointly posted a video of a billboard advertising the album's reissue going up in Los Angeles, announcing in the post's caption that the first single from the release, a newly remastered edition of "Crying In The Night," was available now to stream.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform on NBC's "Today" show on Oct. 9, 2014 in New York. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Nicks and Buckingham released "Buckingham Nicks" shortly before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1974. It was a commercial failure, resulting in their label, Polydor Records, dropping the pair from their contract. The album's last official release was a 1981 vinyl pressing from Polydor, according to Discogs, but the record has never been available on CD or digital, although bootlegs have surfaced over the years.

Now, premium vinyl record producer Rhino High Fidelity is gearing up to release the full album on Sept. 19, alongside fresh liner notes from music journalist David Fricke, including interviews with both Buckingham and Nicks.

"[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning." Nicks is quoted as saying in a Rhino press release. Buckingham said the album "stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work."

The remastered album is now available to pre-order in a standard edition and a deluxe edition, which includes two 7-inch singles, "Crying In The Night" and "Don't Let Me Down Again." The standard edition is limited to 5,000 copies, while the singles are numbered to 2,000.

Rumors of a possible "Buckingham Nicks" reissue have percolated for years. Back in 2011, Buckingham told Rolling Stone that the album has "been a victim of inertia. It's funny, I spent a lot of time with Stevie this year when she was finishing her album and we were getting along great. We have every intention of putting that album back out and possibly even doing something along with it, but I can't put any specifics on that."

Rhino sourced the audio for the remastered vinyl from the duo's original analog master tapes of the album, which was recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, not far from the billboard announcing its long-awaited return.