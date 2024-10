Stevie Nicks on speaking out Stevie Nicks became a superstar as lead singer and songwriter for the '70s band Fleetwood Mac, and a platinum-selling solo artist. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about composing her latest song, "The Lighthouse," that was inspired by her own experience with abortion, and a strong desire to "do something" following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. She also discusses the loss of her bandmate Christine McVie in 2022, and how she continues to pay tribute to her.