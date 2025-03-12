Stanislaus State, KIPP Northern California partner to open charter high school on Stockton campus

STOCKTON – California State University, Stanislaus paired with KIPP Northern California charter schools to bring a charter high school to its Stockton campus.

"People who graduate from this high school are going to probably have a more familiarity with the school, and we're also going to build the high school college curriculum that will allow them to come on, or will facilitate their ability to come onto campus and already have some college credits under their belt," Stanislaus State President Britt Rios Ellis said.

The high school will start off with 140 freshman students. The university said they will add more grade levels throughout the next three years.

"We'll launch with ninth grade, and then we will grow up through 12th grade in the subsequent three years. So we want to start the school small, just with ninth grade, so we can ensure that every student and family gets personalized attention and that we're being really thoughtful and can be successful as we launch and then scale up the high school," KIPPS Northern California CEO Beth Thompson said.

The university and charter school believe this will bring more students to pursue a secondary education.

"I love that I'm on a college campus. I'm looking forward to the sports and the classes, meeting new teachers," said Jalicia Mondy, who currently attends KIPP Middle School.

The first school year will start in August of 2025 and take place in a 1,400-square-foot building inside the campus.

While it doesn't mean students will get an automatic acceptance to Stanislaus State, both groups say it gives them a strong start.