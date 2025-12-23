Video shows Stockton mother being robbed at gunpoint in her own driveway

A mother was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in south Stockton after returning home from an extra work shift to earn money for Christmas.

"I'm pretty shaken up," Sulee, the mother who was robbed, shared in a statement given to CBS Sacramento via her cousin.

She was robbed at gunpoint by her car, parked at her driveway on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

"I parked the car and walked out. I didn't know they were waiting for me, but I looked down for a second to grab my keys to lock the door, and all of a sudden I felt someone grabbing from the back and I turned around. I just see a big white gun with the long clip being clocked back and then pointed in my face and a young man saying 'give me that,'" Sulee stated.

Her cousin shared with CBS Sacramento that Sulee's kids were in the house, along with their grandmother and aunts.

"I'm pretty shaken up because I come home around this time all the time and nothing ever happens, so I was in total shock," Sulee stated. "I work with money and part of my training is to just give the robbers everything they want. It is not worth my life."

Stockton police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers. Only a vague description was given of the three suspects.

"We are so vulnerable out here. They see us as easy targets, so let's make it hard for them by being alert and planning ahead," Sulee stated.

Stockton Police Officer Edhah shared what you can do to protect yourself from something like this.

1. Stay Alert: Keep your head up, avoid distractions like phones, and trust your instincts.

2. Stick to Well-Lit Areas: Walk on main roads and stay in populated, well-lit spaces, especially at night.

3. Hide Valuables: Don't display expensive items like phones or jewelry while walking.

4. Walk with Confidence: Walk purposefully and make eye contact with those around you.

5. Share Your Route: Let someone know where you're going and your estimated arrival time.

6. Avoid Shortcuts: Stick to familiar, well-traveled routes rather than isolated areas.

7. Use Discreet Phone Calls: Keep your phone out of sight and use it carefully if necessary.

8. Report Suspicious Activity: Call the police if you notice anything unusual or feel unsafe.