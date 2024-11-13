San Joaquin County court clerk accused of releasing highly sensitive, sealed warrant to reporter

STOCKTON — A long-time San Joaquin County court worker was arrested on accusations she released a highly sensitive and sealed warrant to a Stockton Record reporter a year ago, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Pamela Edwards, a former San Joaquin County Superior Court clerk, faces a misdemeanor count of disobeying a court order.

The sealed warrant was released to the reporter in November 2023 and was related to an investigation into potential public corruption.

According to the sheriff's office, witness statements and evidence collected revealed that Edwards, who is a neighbor to the reporter, "saw and disobeyed the court order sealing."

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

A warrant for Edwards' arrest was signed and executed on Wednesday, when she was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office noted that at no point was the warrant unsealed and its release may have negatively impacted the corruption investigation.

Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned in San Joaquin County court on December 4.