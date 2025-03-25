San Joaquin County declares Transgender Day of Visibility

MANTECA — The last day of March is now recognized as Transgender Day of Visibility in San Joaquin County.

For the trans community in the county, they feel this is a big win for them, especially after the county went for President Trump in the November election.

"I think that it shows that our county is seeing us," Takoda Blaze said.

Blaze is the Health Equity Director for Central Valley Gender Health and Wellness Center in Stockton and is also a transgender man.

"As trans, all we want is to live our authentic life. Like just let us be. We just want to be allowed to be who we are," he said.

Blaze feels the proclamation by the county is one step closer to being understood.

"When people see something new or something they're not used to, there's always pushback," Blaze said. "In a time where we're not really being seen rather trying to be erased."

Since retaking office, President Trump has since signed executive orders targeting what he refers to as gender ideology and the trans community. But Blaze says the proclamation here in San Joaquin County is making a difference already.

"As a trans guy, with the administration and all of the queer hate in general, it does give some sense of validation — maybe a little less fear," he said.

One week before this, the Manteca City Council approved a similar proclamation, making March 31 a Transgender Day of Visibility. Three of the five council members helped present the proclamation.

In Stockton, a celebration is planned for March 31 at Cesar Chavez Park.