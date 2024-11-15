Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Zoo welcomes 3-year-old lioness "Binti" from Detroit Zoo

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A new lioness is now calling the Sacramento Zoo home.

On Friday, zoo officials announced that they had welcomed Binti to Sacramento.

The four-year-old lioness comes over from the Detroit Zoo as part of the Lion Species Survival Plan – an initiative of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to manage the breeding of the African lion, a species labeled as threatened

🦁 Welcome to the Sacramento Zoo, Binti! This beautiful 4-year-old lioness recently arrived from the Detroit Zoo as part...

Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Friday, November 15, 2024

Back in October, the Sacramento Zoo announced that their 19-year-old African lioness Cleo had died. Cleo had called the Sacramento Zoo home since she was just two.

The Sacramento Zoo welcomed a three-year-old male African lion named Slamson II earlier in 2024.

For the moment, zookeepers say Binti and Slamson II are swapping habitat time. The goal will be to introduce the pair in the future.

Binti was the first lion cub born at the Detroit Zoo in 40 years, officials said. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.