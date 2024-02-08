Meet "Slamson II," the Sacramento Zoo's new male lion

SACRAMENTO – A new male African lion will soon call the Sacramento Zoo home -- and he'll have a name familiar to Sacramento Kings fans.

The zoo announced the animal's impending arrival on Wednesday.

"The arrival of this lion not only adds to the Sacramento Zoo's rich history with these majestic animals, it underscores the evolving role of zoos in today's conservation landscape," said Sacramento Zoo Chief Executive Officer Jason Jacobs, in a statement.

Slamson, the mascot for the Sacramento Kings, helped announce the new lion's arrival at a press conference on Thursday.

Zoo officials also announced a new partnership between the team at the Sacramento Zoo.

Fittingly, the new lion has been named "Slamson II."

Slamson at Slamson II's debut on Thursday. Sacramento Zoo

With the zoo's relocation plans continuing to advance, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was among the dignitaries scheduled to help introduce Slamson II.

"We are excited about this new partnership between the Sacramento Zoo and the Sacramento Kings," Singh-Allen said in a statement.

Zookeepers will be introducing Slamson II, who is three years old, to his new habitat slowly. He and the Sacramento Zoo's current resident 18-year-old female lion Cleo will be on a rotating schedule on who will be visible to the public in the habitat.

The Sacramento Zoo was previously home to Kamau, a 16-year-old male African lion. Kamau was euthanized in 2023 due to declining health.