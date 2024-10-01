Detroit Zoo says goodbye to one lion and welcomes another

Dockworkers on strike at several ports, Tigers host playoff watch party and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoo announced it is saying goodbye to one lion but is preparing for the arrival of another.

Zoo officials say 4-year-old Binti, who was the first club born at the zoo in 40 years, will be moved to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo "to promote the health, genetic diversity and overall sustainability of lion populations in zoos."

Officials say Binti, who was born on Sept. 10, 2020, to parents Simba Asha, was hand-raised due to complications during her mother's labor and has grown to become a healthy lion.

"As a fellow AZA-accredited facility, Binti's new home will offer her outstanding care and everything she needs to continue thriving as a positive ambassador for lions everywhere. Though she will be missed at the Detroit Zoo, we're excited for all that awaits Binti in this next adventure," Detroit Zoo said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Zoo officials say they will be welcoming a male lion to Metro Detroit. In the coming weeks, more details on the newest member will become available.