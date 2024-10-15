Cleo, Sacramento Zoo's 19-year-old African lioness, dies after kidney failure

SACRAMENTO – One of the Sacramento Zoo's iconic residents has died.

Cleo, a 19-year-old African lioness, was euthanized after zoo officials say veterinarians discovered her kidneys were failing.

The big cat had called the Sacramento Zoo home since she was just two years old.

Veterinarians say Cleo had already been battling other health conditions as she got older. The past few months, however, saw a worsening of Cleo's kidney disease.

Cleo, the African lioness. Sacramento Zoo

"Our teams worked closely together to ensure she remained comfortable and was able to continue to enjoy her favorite activities during this time," said Sacramento Zoo staff veterinarian Jenessa Gjeltema in a statement.

After coming to the Sacramento Zoo in 2007, Cleo and her mate Kamau welcomed a litter of cubs in 2014.

Cleo, who turned 19 in early September, was one of the oldest lions in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums African lion Species Survival Plan population, zoo officials say.