Sacramento protesters demand end to ICE raids, stand in solidarity with Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO — Protestors across California stood in solidarity with those in Los Angeles after more than 100 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody last week in ICE raids.

The raids sparked a weekend of protests in L.A. that have led to California suing President Trump for deploying the National Guard to confront protesters. Mr. Trump says he deployed the National Guard to protect federal agents and facilities, amid a weekend of protests that included some violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement officials.

Since that deployment, Mr. Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have engaged in a heated exchange of words that also included the president saying that the Democratic governor's arrest "would be a great thing." White House "border czar" Tom Homan has since stated that he has no intention to arrest Newsom, saying the governor hasn't crossed a line and "that whole thing's been taken out of context."

On Monday, several hundred people gathered in Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento before they began their march to the ICE federal building on Capitol Mall, some worrying that similar raids could unfold in California's capital city.

"The country is going in the wrong direction," one protester named Chris, who would only go by her first name, said at Cesar Chavez Plaza. "We need people to get out there. It's all about the numbers, getting people on the streets peacefully."

One of the bigger questions most protesters voiced is: Where is due process?

"If you come here illegally, then with due process, you need to be sent back. Due process is the key," protester Patri Lawson said. "Obey the laws, follow the laws and give people the right to tell their story."

The protest that started at Cesar Chavez Plaza later combined with one nearby at the California State Capitol. They both had the same overall message: stop the ICE raids.

Protesters like Lawson and Chris say that immigrants are the backbone of the nation and are not violent criminals.

"They may be undocumented, but they aren't violent criminals," Lawson said. "Most of them you see are in our stores, picking our crops, tending our yards, raising our children and many have spent years, decades here and are contributing to our society."

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, SEIU president David Huerta was charged with interfering with law enforcement operations after he was arrested during an anti-ICE protest. Huerta has since been released on a $50,000 bond. Some of the protestors in Sacramento were part of that union and showed support for Huerta.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty called the Trump administration's actions in Los Angeles "harmful and purposefully inflammatory, putting Californians in unnecessary danger." McCarty said the city will continue its long-standing history of standing with immigrants.

"Our local law enforcement isn't immigration police; Sacramento Police Department remains committed to the safety and well-being of all community members," the mayor said in a statement. "Rise above this manufactured chaos. Do not give in; protest peacefully.

Also on Monday, a three-day immigration rights walk ended in Sacramento. The group included migrant families, workers and other supporters who traveled over 35 miles from Vacaville to the capital city under the banner " We Belong Here-Citizenship For All."

"The immigrant people is who work in the fields, is who keep California's economy running," one woman who participated in the walk told CBS Sacramento. "Immigrants are hard workers."

A group of migrant families and workers walk across the Yolo Causeway to Sacramento, ending a 3-day walk from Vacaville in support of immigrant rights on June 9, 2025.

The group also ended their walk at the California State Capitol, where they urged lawmakers to pass a resolution condemning ongoing deportations and supporting a "Path to Citizenship" legislation.

"We cannot tolerate our families being ripped apart through the current deportations," said Gabriela Hernandez, an organizer of the walk with the Sonoma County immigrant women's group Almas Libres. "California must put its money where its mouth is and more proactively urge Congress to pass a fair Path To Citizenship, so that we may continue to contribute to this country and live in peace and with dignity."

No arrests or reports of vandalism have been made across the Sacramento demonstrations. Sacramento police officers blocked off some downtown streets during the march from Cesar Chavez Plaza to the Capitol.