Sacramento man pleads guilty to puncturing Border Patrol vehicle's tire in Home Depot parking lot

A Sacramento man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with puncturing a Border Patrol vehicle's tire during an immigration enforcement operation last summer, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

On July 17, 2025, prosecutors said Border Patrol agents were carrying out the immigration enforcement operation in a parking lot of the Home Depot along Florin Road when 31-year-old Sacramento resident Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr. tried to interfere.

Prosecutors said Castillo refused commands from officers to move away and was shouting at the agents. At one point, he was seen walking toward an SUV's rear passenger side tire when agents heard a pop and a loud hissing noise.

Castillo was then seen walking away and an agent noticed the tire was punctured and flat. Prosecutors said Castillo ran off, but was later caught. They added that they found he was in possession of a folding pocketknife.

Federal prosecutors charged Castillo with depredation of government property. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to unsupervised probation and $478 in restitution.