Border Patrol agents conduct operation at Sacramento County Home Depot, sheriff says

Video shows man being detained by Border Patrol in south Sacramento parking lot
Video shows man being detained by Border Patrol in south Sacramento parking lot 00:56

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that the Border Patrol conducted an operation at a local Home Depot parking lot Thursday morning.

Officials told CBS Sacramento that they had received a call about armed, masked men in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Florin Road, near Highway 99, shortly after 7:45 a.m. 

Deputies responded to the area and said they were waved down by a woman who said her husband had been detained.

bp-florin-rd.png
Border Patrol conducted an operation in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Florin Road on Thursday, July 17, 2025.  Andrea Castillo

Soon after, the sheriff's office said they received a call from Border Patrol saying their agents had been in the parking lot earlier and had since departed.

Deputies said they had received another call from a home nearby on A Parkway, stating that a masked man had been seen entering their neighbor's house. Deputies said they learned that Border Patrol conducted an operation at the home. 

Additional details about the operation or how many people were detained were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office said their units did not assist Border Patrol in any way. Senate Bill 54, also known as the California Values Act, limits state and local law enforcement's involvement in federal immigration enforcement.

The Home Depot said it was not involved in the incident. 

"In many cases, we don't know that arrests have taken place until after they're over," a spokesperson for the Home Depot said in a statement to CBS Sacramento.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the Border Patrol for a comment. 

