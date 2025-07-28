Sacramento man charged by federal prosecutors in Border Patrol vehicle vandalism

Federal prosecutors say they have charged the man suspected of puncturing a Border Patrol vehicle's tire during an immigration enforcement operation in Sacramento.

The July 17 incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Home Depot along Florin Road.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California say Customs and Border Protection agents were carrying out an immigration enforcement operation when the suspect – 31-year-old Sacramento resident Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr. – allegedly tried to interfere.

Castilo allegedly refused several commands from officers to move away and was allegedly heard shouting at agents as they were arresting people.

Agents allegedly saw Castillo walk up to the passenger side of a Border Patrol vehicle, then heard a loud hissing noise as he walked away. The tire had a large hole, agents say.

Law enforcement agents say Castillo then ran after being ordered to stop. He was soon caught and searched, with agents allegedly finding a pocket knife in his pocket.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office announced that a charge of depredation of government property had been filed against Castillo.

Castillo had already been released from custody after the incident. His next court date is pending.

Prosecutors say, if convicted, Castillo faces one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that a total of 11 people were arrested during the operation for allegedly being in the country illegally. Some of the people arrested were taken to a DHS holding facility in Stockton, officials stated.