Sacramento councilmember Mai Vang files paperwork to run against Doris Matsui for Congress

Sacramento councilmember Mai Vang has filed federal paperwork to run against Doris Matsui in Congress. If she goes ahead, she would become the first elected official to challenge Matsui since she won the seat in 2005.

Vang filed a Federal Election Commission form for a Mai Vang for Congress campaign committee.

Vang campaign spokesperson Margot Rinaldo issued a statement reading:

"Mai is considering running for Congress, pending further conversation with her family and community leaders. She will have an announcement on her decision very soon," said Margot Rinaldo, a spokesperson for Vang's campaign, in a statement.

Democratic Strategist Steve Maviglio said the Vang campaign would be going up against an institution in Matsui. Both democrats, Vang leans to the left of Matsui, who is considered a progressive.

"Well, you file paperwork for one reason," Maviglio said. "You want to run for that office. I mean, congressmember Matsui is such a household name that no one has dared to challenge her for many, many years."

Isaac Gonzales is a Vang supporter who grew up in Vang's Meadowview district and has watched her fight for issues like childcare, schools and parks.

"I was actually the first person to make a contribution to her city council campaign. I'm very proud of that," Gonzalez said. "Anyone from Meadowview who is ready to step up, as my home neighborhood, I'm ready to support her."

Proposition 50 could influence Vang's decision to run. The 7th California congressional district is made up of 50% registered Democrats.

If the new redistricting maps are passed, District 7 becomes more Republican, giving Vang an even more challenging race.

"But it will be a generational match," Maviglio said. "It will be a match about change, and that's where Mai Vang will probably have some energy."

Congressmember Matsui's campaign issued a statement confirming she is running for re-election, which noted that she has already received endorsements from Sacramento's, West Sacramento's and Elk Grove's mayors.