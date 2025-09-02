California redistricting battle heats up as competing Proposition 50 ads are released

Prepare to be bombarded by political advertising on the California redistricting battle. Both sides are spending a lot of money on this fight, and now the ads are out, telling two very different storylines.

The Yes on 50 campaign ads describe this vote as a referendum on President Trump, invoking imagery associated with Nazi Germany by using terms like "blitzkrieg."

The No on 50 campaign ad describes the effort to strip away building blocks of good government policy.

Political expert and Claremont McKenna Political Science Professor Jack Pitney said one big problem for the No on 50 campaign is that independent redistricting is boring.

"The problem for the 'no' side is that their message is vague and abstract—good government, we shouldn't gerrymander," Pitney said. "That just is not something that drives a lot of people to the polls."

Pitney said the Yes on 50 side attacking Mr. Trump is clear.

"Yes on Trump, no on Trump, that's very easy to sell and very easy to understand," Pitney said.

California Republican activist Charles Munger, Jr., is financing the No on 50 campaign. The son of Warren Buffett's business partner has plowed $20 million into the campaign.

The Yes on 50 campaign is funded by several political action committees, including the Democrats' House Majority PAC, the California Teachers Association, Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2022 campaign, and the California state worker union SEIU.

The redistricting effort in California would shift five of the state's U.S. House seats to be more favorable to Democrats in next year's midterm elections. The new maps would remain intact through the 2030 election. California's effort is meant to counter Texas' newly redrawn congressional districts that favor Republicans.

A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Government Studies poll showed that of people asked, 48% would vote yes on Proposition 50, with 32% no, and 20% undecided.

Proposition 50 needs more than 50% of the votes to pass. If the measure fails to pass, California would not adopt the new maps.

"It's a sign of a challenge for the Yes on 50 side," Pitney said. "This is not a slam dunk, not something they can count on passing automatically."

A special election for Proposition 50 is scheduled for November 4, but early voting starts October 6.