When is it too hot? 114-degree temps not stopping Sacramento-area events this week

SACRAMENTO — As the Sacramento region bakes in what could be the hottest temperatures ever recorded for the area, events scheduled this week are still expected to go on without changes.

The Folsom Pro Rodeo runs from July 3-5. Jennifer Cliff with Choose Folsom said that part of the problem of scheduling an event in July every year means dealing with potentially warmer-than-normal temperatures.

"Well, 63 years of doing this rodeo, it's not our first rodeo, as we say, and it just comes with the 4th of July," Cliff said. "It is the reality for us. The good news is our event starts at 7:30 p.m., so it's not at the high heat of the day."

Cliff said that over the years, they have adjusted their schedule to make sure events begin later to make sure people aren't there during some of the hottest and brightest parts of the day.

"Over the years, we've just switched up some of the security measures, so we encourage people to bring in bottled water as long as it's sealed. We encourage people to bring handheld misters or fans," Cliff said.

We asked if there is ever a time when the rodeo is canceled because temperatures get too hot.

"We just have to put the measures in and make sure that it's an evening event," Cliff said. "Last year was very similar for us, so again, it's just putting all the measures in place and making sure that we can provide shade, provide plenty of water—we have water at the gate—letting people bring in cooling measures for themselves."

About 30 miles northwest in Wheatland, musician Noah Kahan is expected to sell out the Toyota Amphitheater Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach 114 degrees. CBS13 reached out to the event organizers for several days to ask about heat safety protocol and our messages were never returned.

Social media users also sounded off online about going forward with the event amidst such dangerous temperatures and said the organizers also never returned their calls or concerns.

The venue put out on social media that concertgoers can bring up to one gallon of factory-sealed water as well as their own refillable water bottles for the event.

We reached out to the Yuba County Health and Human Services (HHS) about whether concert organizers reached out to their office for tips on how to keep people safe amidst such high temperatures, Yuba County HHS said they were not aware of any large-scale event happening during the heatwave. Around 18,500 fans can fill the venue, and tickets are expected to sell out.