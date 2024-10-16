Sacramento County to test emergency alert system Thursday. Here's how to opt in.

SACRAMENTO — From wildfires to floods and other severe weather, the Sacramento region has seen its share of disasters over the years. There's even a danger from volcanos and earthquakes.

That's why Sacramento County tests its emergency alert system each year to ensure people can be instantly notified about threats in their community.

"What we're using is a system that hits people on their cellphones or at their home phone, whatever system they choose," said Matt Robinson with the county Office of Emergency Services.

However, people must sign up for the alerts.

The test is done every October 17 at 10:17 a.m. — and that date is no coincidence. It's the anniversary of the magnitude 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake that struck in 1989 and killed 63 people.

"We want to make sure everybody is ready for the next big earthquake," said Jon Gudel with the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Cal OES also tests its earthquake warning app on this date and holds The Great California ShakeOut, where businesses and schools statewide are encouraged to practice what they will do when an actual quake strikes.

"We want them to understand that whether you live here in Sacramento or you are traveling throughout the state, it's important to get prepared and know how to drop, cover and hold on," Gudel said.

Emergency officials also use the annual awareness campaign to remind people to have a home disaster plan in place.

"Make sure you have food and water on hand for 72 hours," Gudel said. "Cash on hand, gas in the car, medications as well. You never know when you need to evacuate."

State officials say it's also a good time for people to check insurance policies and see if they are protected from floods and earthquakes, which are typically not covered by standard homeowner's policies.