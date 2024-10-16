The Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill is Thursday. Here's what to know.

On Thursday, millions of people across California will participate in the Great California ShakeOut, a day dedicated to practicing earthquake safety.

More than 10.5 million people have signed up to participate in the ShakeOut in California. Across the world, more than 57.7 million are expected to participate in International ShakeOut Day.

When is the ShakeOut in California?

The Great California ShakeOut in 2024 is on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m. It aims to give people, businesses and schools the opportunity to practice in the event of an earthquake.

How do I participate?

You can register online to be one of the millions participating. If this is your first time registering for the ShakeOut, you will be asked to provide your location, email address, and other identifying information.

Businesses, schools government agencies and others participating in the event can find more information online about ways to participate.

What to do in the event of an earthquake

Drop - You are urged to drop onto your hands and knees where you are. This position will allow you to protect yourself from being knocked down and reduce the chance that you are hit by flying or falling objects.

Cover - The neck and head are the first parts of your body that you want to cover with one arm and hand. Some areas to seek cover include under a sturdy table or desk. If those aren't options, near the interior of a wall is the next best option. You should stay on your knees and protect your vital organs by staying bent over.

Hold on - Hold on to something with one hand until the shaking stops. If there's nothing to hold on to, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

For people who use a cane, officials say to follow the same rules or sit on a chair or bed and cover your head and neck with both hands while keeping your cane nearby for when the shaking stops.

People who are in wheelchairs should lock their wheels if possible. If you use a walker, people should carefully get as low as possible, bend over and cover their head with their arms, a book, or a pillow.

Things to avoid

Officials say to avoid getting into a doorway or running outside. Officials also say to not believe in the so-called "triangle of life," which they say is based on wrong assumptions and is very hazardous.