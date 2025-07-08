Sacramento children remain missing 1 year after mother's killing

It's been one year since Angelica Bravo was found dead in a North Sacramento home, and her two children have been missing since.

Investigators believe Athena, 4, and Mateo, 3, are with their father, Camron Lee, who they say ran off to Mexico after their mother was found dead in a home on Didcot Circle on July 8, 2024.

Initially, investigators could not go after Lee as a suspect because he was their biological father and, at the time, Bravo's death had not been ruled a homicide.

Bravo's autopsy months later changed that. In April 2025, investigators said that Lee was now wanted for her murder.

"Today, we're still no closer to getting answers to where Athena and Mateo are," said Dawn Bodea, the missing children's grandmother. "I just feel like there was a lot of dropped balls from the get-go, and maybe we'd still have them today if they had acted sooner."

On July 11, 2024, police provided an update that Lee's car was seen driving into Mexico and they believed the kids may have been dropped off somewhere in Southern California.

Investigators continue to say that they do not believe Athena and Mateo Lee are in danger.

"The fact that they say the children are not in any harm is clearly a statement that they have information," said Mark Reichel, a Sacramento-area attorney not involved with the case.

Reichel said investigators may know more than they are letting on about where the children are.

"It's also quite possible he's no longer in Mexico and neither are the children," he said.

Reichel said it is not uncommon for wanted murder suspects to flee to Mexico, and there are several federal resources that could help in the search efforts. He also said there are groups in Mexico that are trained to track down suspects.

Bodea is hopeful that someday justice will be served for her daughter and grandbabies. Until then, she will continue posting flyers to keep Athena and Mateo's faces out there.

"That's how we want to honor her," said Bodea. "Made a promise that we are going to find her children. That's all we're going to do."

Several missing person pages in the state have Athena and Mateo listed, but their case has not gotten much national attention. Police told CBS13 they have reached out to those national groups. This would open up even more resources to help find them.

Police continue to say that they are working with local, state and federal partners to locate Camron Lee and the children – but have no new updates on the case.