Man sought for questioning after woman found dead in north Sacramento home

Police search for man after woman found dead in north Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A woman was found dead in a north Sacramento home this week and investigators are searching for a man to question, police said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said it received a call Monday evening for medical aid at an address along Didcot Circle, in the Del Paso Heights area.

Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department declared the woman dead at the scene. A cause of death was not yet released.

Sacramento police said they are searching for Cameron Lee, the father of the woman's children, to question. Lee is believed to be with the children and driving a grey 2023 Honda Passport SUV with a California license plate number 9JUS091.

Lee has not been called a suspect in the woman's death.

It was not clear if Lee and the woman—who has not been officially identified—were in a relationship or separated.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact the Sacramento Police Department.