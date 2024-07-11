Watch CBS News
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for children of mother found dead in Sacramento home

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for two children police are trying to locate after their mother was found dead in Sacramento Home earlier this week, police said. 

The Sacramento Police Department has been looking for 4-year-old Athena Lee and 2-year-old Mateo Lee after 28-year-old Angelica Bravo was found dead in a north Sacramento home

The California Highway Patrol issued the Endangered Missing Advisory and said the two children could be in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange and San Diego counties. 

The children were last seen on July 8 at about 4 a.m. in Sacramento County.

The police department said they believe the children were dropped off somewhere in Southern California as they work closely with the CHP. 

The CHP alert labeled Camron Lee, 38, as the suspect in the endangered missing advisory. 

The police department said it's not labeling Camron as a suspect, but they want to speak with him to help locate the children. 

On Wednesday, police said Camron's vehicle, a 2023 Honda Pilot, crossed into Mexico. 

Barvo's family spoke with CBS Sacramento and said they are "shattered" and want Matreo and Athena back.

Bravo's death remains under investigation and police have not called it a homicide as they focus on locating the children.  

