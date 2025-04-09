Missing Sacramento children's father wanted for homicide after mother found dead

Father of missing Sacramento children wanted for death of their mother

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento detectives say they have secured a homicide arrest warrant for Camron Lee in connection with the death of Angelica Bravo, the mother of two children who vanished after she was found dead in a north Sacramento home.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Wednesday it secured the homicide arrest warrant for Lee, nine months after Bravo, 28, was found dead in a home at Didcot Circle on July 8, 2024.

Bravo's two children, 4-year-old Athena Lee and 3-year-old Mateo Lee, have been missing since.

Police said Camron, 39, is the father of the two children and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico just a few days after Bravo was found dead.

The Sacramento County coroner said it found multiple abrasions and contusions on Bravo's head, face, torso and extremities. They also found tongue bleeding.

The coroner also noted that while there was no definitive evidence of strangulation identified, the possibility of asphyxiation by smothering could not be entirely ruled out. It added that a toxicology report found the presence of MDMA, MDA and cannabinoids, which raises the possibility of a drug overdose.

Up until this point, Camron was never called a suspect but was wanted for questioning in Bravo's death. Now, detectives have a homicide warrant out for his arrest.

"Our department continues to work to locate Angelica's children, Athena and Mateo Lee and prioritize their safety and well-being," the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.