Suspect in Sacramento ABC TV station shooting faces felony charges

California prosecutors announced they will be filing felony charges against the suspect in the shooting into an ABC television station in Sacramento.

The charges come as federal prosecutors have also gotten involved.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho's office said Monday they would be filing the following charges against Anibal Hernandez-Santana: discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The Sept. 19 shooting saw the ABC10 building along Broadway in Sacramento struck by gunfire. At least three rounds hit the building; no injuries were reported.

Hernandez-Santana was arrested hours after the shooting. He posted bail the next day but was then arrested hours later by the FBI on allegations of interfering with licensed broadcasts.

Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the shooting.

"Targeted acts of violence are unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law," Patel wrote on X.

Mark Reichel, Hernandez-Santana's lawyer, told CBS News Sacramento on Sunday that he was caught off guard by the FBI's involvement in the case.

"He posted bail under California state law. He was at home, we were talking on the phone, preparing for those charges. He was free for about four hours, stepped outside and the FBI went up and grabbed him," Reichel said.

Ho's office noted that a search warrant served to the suspect's home allegedly uncovered "key evidence" linking Hernandez-Santana to the shooting.

"When someone brazenly fires into a news station full of people in the middle of the day, it is not only an attack on innocent employees but also an attack on the news media and our community's sense of safety," Ho said in a statement.

Hernandez-Santana is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.