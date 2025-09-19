Sacramento ABC TV station building struck by gunfire, police say

An investigation is underway after a television station building in Sacramento was struck by gunfire, police confirm.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 400 block of Broadway, the ABC10 building, just after 1:30 p.m. Friday to investigate reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police say officers found that the building had been struck by gunfire. Police say at least three rounds struck the building, apparently hitting a window that faces Broadway.

The apparent bullet holes seen in the window of the ABC10 building.

Police are classifying the incident as a drive-by shooting as it appears a vehicle drove by the building, fired, then drove away.

No suspect information has been released. Police say there is no known motive at this time.

KXTV Channel 10 is an ABC affiliate station owned by Tegna.

"While details are still limited, importantly all of our employees are safe and unharmed," said Molly McMahon, a spokesperson for Tegna. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees."

This is a developing story.