Sacramento records 45th day of 100-degree heat, setting new record for most in a year

SACRAMENTO — As of Tuesday, Sacramento has reached a high temperature of at least 100 degrees for the 45th time this year, setting a new record for the most triple-digit heat days recorded in a single year.

On average, Sacramento typically sees about 23 days of 100-degree heat annually.

The previous record of 44 triple-digit heat days happened in 2022. The year sitting at third place on the list is 1988, which saw 41 days of triple-digit heat.

Most of the 100-degree days this year have occurred during the month of July, which recorded 21 of such days. There were nine of such days in June, seven in August and now eight in September.

Though the summer season has officially come to an end, the heat has made a strong return after a short stint of fall-like weather.

While temperates in Sacramento will be a bit nicer on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, temperatures over the next week and a half are expected to remain above average, with some days reaching highs in the upper 90s.

The city of Sacramento also nearly reached its daily record for high hear on September 24. The highest heat ever recorded for this date was 102 degrees. On Tuesday, Sacramento reached a high of 100.