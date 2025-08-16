Sacramento State considering plan to turn Cal Expo horse racing track into new Hornet Stadium

Sacramento State University is considering a plan to build its new Hornet Stadium at Cal Expo, CBS News Sacramento learned Saturday.

The Grandstand at Cal Expo is where the new stadium would be built under the plan. This facility is the largest on Cal Expo's property and was previously primarily used for horse racing.

HORNET STADIUM TO CAL EXPO?



Almost a year ago, @sacstate announced a new on-campus stadium project to renovate Hornet Stadium@SacHornetsFB is calling an audbile, and may to turn to Cal Expo (@CAStateFair) and play at the Horse Racing Track that has since been abondend after… pic.twitter.com/Rut9TRpRjx — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) August 16, 2025

Previously, the university announced plans for a new stadium that would be built on the same footprint as the current Hornet Stadium. Renderings released by the school in October 2024 showcased a state-of-the-art stadium with a boosted capacity of up to 25,000 people.

These new stadium plans come amid a push by Sacramento State to move to the FBS level.

Earlier in 2025, Cal Expo's board voted to end its harness racing lease agreement. Cal Expo will also be losing Sacramento Republic FC, who currently play at the Heart Health Park facility, when the team's new Railyards stadium is completed in the coming years.

Sacramento State's plan would see the old horse racing track area, which accounts for around 25 percent of the land at Cal Expo, redeveloped into the new Hornet Stadium. The Grandstand, which would be kept intact, can already accommodate up to 22,000 people.

Work on the new Cal Expo Hornet Stadium could begin by 2027.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Sacramento State and Cal Expo officials for comment.