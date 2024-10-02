See renderings of Sacramento State's proposed new football stadium in exclusive first look

SACRAMENTO — We got an exclusive first look Wednesday at initial renderings of the proposed new multi-use Sacramento State football stadium amid the university's push to join the Pac-12.

In late September, the university announced plans for the new state-of-the-art 25,000-seat stadium that would replace the current Hornet Stadium, which seats around 21,000—not enough due to Pac-12 requirements.

This new stadium would go up on the same footprint as Hornet Stadium, which the university said will be torn down at the end of this year.

Sacramento State University

The plans for the new stadium are being drawn up by the architecture firm Populous, which designed the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park, and the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

These are conceptual renderings. We can expect more detailed renderings with updates to come out as we get closer to the start of construction.

Sacramento State University

Sacramento State President Luke Wood said funding for the new stadium will come from student fees, alumni donations, sponsorships, and California State University revenue bonds that the board of trustees will vote on in November.

In addition to football, the university said the stadium would also host soccer, rugby, and other collegiate competitions.

A coalition dubbed SAC 12 was formed by local leaders to help advocate for Sac State to move up in collegiate competition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, the highest level of college football. Sac State currently is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The new football stadium and its funding were part of a five-step plan laid out by Sac 12 that would allow the university to make the jump to the Pac-12.

Also in that plan was a push for a new Hornets basketball stadium. The current one is also too small for the FBS level.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings announced that it was offering Sacramento State the opportunity to use the Golden 1 Center for its own men's and women's basketball home games.

The Pac-12 has two full-time members in the current year with six more set to join after the 2025 season. The conference needs to field at least eight football teams to remain an official FBS conference.

On Tuesday, college basketball powerhouse Gonzaga was the latest school to announce it would be joining the conference. However, the school doesn't have a football team so the Pac-12 will continue to look for at least one more program to add to the conference.

The new-look Pac-12 in 2026 will feature Oregon State, Washington State, Gonzaga, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.