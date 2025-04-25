Sacramento's Cal Expo will no longer host horse racing

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Cal Expo will no longer be hosting horse racing after the board voted to end its harness racing lease agreement.

Cal Expo cited rising costs and a changing landscape as the reason behind ending the agreement.

This announcement comes nearly a month after thoroughbred horse racing was suspended in 2025.

"Harness racing has been a cherished part of our history, and we are grateful to the passionate community that has supported it over the years," said Tom Martinez, CEO of Cal Expo. "However, it is our responsibility to ensure Cal Expo remains viable and can continue serving the people of California."

Cal Expo entered an agreement with Watch and Wager, LLC, to operate harness racing during the fall and winter from 2012 through 2017. That agreement was extended several times, including most recently when it was extended through 2030.

But the board decided to accept a staff recommendation to end the lease agreement to end harness racing at Cal Expo.

"Despite longstanding efforts to support and sustain the sport at Cal Expo, the costs of operating and maintaining the facility continue to rise, while the changing landscape for live horse racing in Northern California grows more uncertain," Cal Expo said in a statement.

Cal Expo said during the height of harness racing, it saw 94 race days. But this current season saw that cut down to 39 days.

The current season ends in a week, on May 2.

Friday's announcement comes shortly after X Games announced that it would be postponing its arrival in Sacramento, which was set to be a three-year run at Cal Expo.